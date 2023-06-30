Include jail staff in future tributes to local law enforcement
I want to recognize and thank the editors of the Messenger-Inquirer for publishing the tribute to our local law enforcement officers last Saturday, but, at the same time, I must voice my disappointment that the tribute did not include Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger and his deputies.
Jailer Maglinger and his entire staff are a key piece in the regional law enforcement puzzle. By all accounts, he and his staff perform their duties in a highly professional manner and bring great credit to Daviess County across the Commonwealth. They deserve recognition.
While I appreciate the efforts of the Messenger-Inquirer to honor our local law enforcement officers, I would hope that if the newspaper chooses to do another tribute next year that they include our outstanding detention center staff.
Performance was distasteful, offensive to Catholics
On Friday, June 9, 2023, there was a Pride Night celebration held at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro. At this event, I was told, there was a person who performed a song dressed up as the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. Performing a song dressed up as the Blessed Virgin Mary during this event is distasteful and offensive to Catholics and others who hold Mary, the mother of Jesus, with esteem and respect.
This action is nothing less than a sacrilege. The person doing this performance may not have understood that what they were doing is offensive to others. This act is offensive because it was treating in an unworthy manner the person of Mary, the mother of our Lord and Savior.
This disrespectful act calls for all Catholics, especially the Catholics in the Diocese of Owensboro, to make Acts of Reparation to Almighty God for this disrespectful performance against the mother of Jesus. After all, artistic freedom doesn’t mean the right to violate the sanctity of religious beliefs.
Some suggestions for those willing to make an Act of Reparation for this offense against the Blessed Virgin Mary could possibly include praying the Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary July 16, 2023, and August 15, 2023, or by saying the Psalm 27 prayer.
May the good that we do, united with Jesus, be blessed by God to bear good fruit in this life and in eternal life.
Public should be involved with comprehensive plan
It seems that it is time to once again review and pass the community’s comprehensive plan. I encourage each member of the planning board to carefully read and seek to understand all of the proposed provisions of this new iteration.
Previously, the board did not allow any discussion among the members, nor any amendments to the plan put forth by the author who made it his own with his ideas of how the county should move or not move with growth. One person imposed his views on the county and each of the cities contained therein.
Even though numerous amendments were put forth by concerned citizens at the open meetings, none were considered by the board.
This document is of supreme importance when considering how the county and cities will structure their growth or restrict it. We deserve a thorough hearing and meaningful discussion of the articles it contains and some consideration of alternative language for the benefit of all of the county entities and citizens.
