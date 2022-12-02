New school shouldn’t have cracks in floors
As I toured the new Daviess County Middle School during the recent open house, I was both pleased and dismayed. I was pleased because it is a beautiful, functional, well-designed building. Further, the open house was hosted by enthusiastic, friendly and knowledgeable educators.
I was dismayed when I noticed a pervasive structural issue. The polished concrete hallways exhibited a good number of cracks that ran across them. Why would a $28 million building that had just opened have so many cracked floors? That is not normal. Owensboro has big box stores with polished concrete floors with no apparent cracks.
The likely answer is the school is settling. The building site started out as a hill that took many months of excavation to flatten. Could it be that the flattened surface was not adequately compacted? Might there also be hidden cracks as the school rooms have floor coverings applied over concrete?
Accompanying this letter, I provided the Messenger-Inquirer with photos documenting the cracks. Perhaps the M-I will consider this issue consequential enough to investigate.
As a Daviess County Public Schools taxpayer, I am pleased to see my tax payments go toward educating our young people. Nonetheless, I seek accountability regarding how competently my money is spent.
Trump is unfit to ever hold office again
Within days of former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he intended to run for office again in 2024, I received a telephone call from a pollster who wanted to know, “Can Mr. Trump count on your vote?”
“Certainly,” I replied. “He may count on my vote for whoever is running against him.”
The news media seemed surprised when Trump won the 2016 election, but when the election is turned into a circus, we shouldn’t be surprised when a clown is elected, a horrific clown on the order of Pennywise.
But frankly, the selection of a leader for our nation should not be reduced to a television game show, and watching the musical “Hamilton” is no substitute for a course in civics and actually reading the Constitution.
In seeking to overturn the 2020 election by various nefarious means, Donald Trump clearly violated his oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States. In doing so, he should be held ineligible to hold any public office under Section 3 of Amendment XIV of the Constitution.
We should strive to elect a president who has demonstrated moral integrity, sound judgment and inspiring leadership — attributes that Mr. Trump is sorely lacking.
Nursing home provided excellent care
I don’t know anything about the recent lawsuit against Hillcrest Nursing Home, but I wish to say this: I spent 756 days there and I received excellent care and excellent physical, occupational and speech therapy.
With the help of those caring people, I went from virtually helpless in bed to walking out of there.
