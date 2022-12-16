Biden continues to ignore our Southern border
Lie to the FBI, you can go to jail. Lie to Congress, you can go to jail. But if they lie to you, it’s just politics and no accountability.
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorka stated on TV and to Congress that the southern border is secure, which is a big lie. Five million illegals and tons of fentanyl-killing drugs have crossed that border on your watch. President Biden stated he has been to the southern border and knows it well. Big Lie.
Fact check, Biden has not visited the border since he was elected president. Fentanyl drugs coming across that border are killing 150 Americans a day. Now if the drug cartels were killing 150 Americans a day with AK-15 MGs, Biden would do a hissy rain dance for gun control. Biden was asked why he did not visit the border on this last trip to Arizona. He stated he had more important things to do. I guess his 59 tips to his Delaware home are more important. The only way to get Biden to the southern border is to tell him there is a great ice cream shop in Eagle Pass, Texas on the Rio Grande river. May work?
Don’t forget the real meaning of Christmas
Christmas Day will be here soon once again. For me, I can hardly wait! I love to celebrate every Christmas!!
My family learned at a young age that Dec. 25 was “the day” they remember the birth of Jesus. Wow! God’s son, was born of a young virgin girl named Mary. She and her husband, Joseph, had to seek shelter in a stable for Mary to have baby Jesus because that was the only place available.
Did you know Mary gave birth to “the lamb that would take away the sins of the world?” Wow! What a precious little “lamb” and “son” Jesus is! The Bible says Jesus is, “Immanuel,” which means, “God with us.”
I hope he is with you and your family this and every Christmas. He loves us all. Do you love Him? If so, what will your gift be to Him this Christmas? If you don’t know Him, give Him yourself.
Merry Christmas everyone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.