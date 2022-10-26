It will be a treat to elect Castlen as judge-executive
The first trick is saying that Bruce Kunze, who spent eight years on the planning and zoning commission, spent 12 years as a county commissioner, ran for judge-executive once, ran for state representative once, and is running for judge-executive again is not a career politician.
The second trick is saying Kunze is fiscally responsible. During his 12 years as commissioner, he voted to raise property taxes, raised the insurance tax, started the county income tax, and started putting fire dues in tax bills. All those taxes weren’t enough. Kunze also increased debt by 400% going from around $10 million in debt to $40 million.
The third trick is these people saying to pick the person, not the party when they have spent years writing letters urging people to vote for Biden, the Clintons and Obama over Trump and other Republicans.
I am not falling for their tricks. They may want to dress Kunze up in a costume to fool us, but I am voting for a true leader.
It will be a treat to vote for Charlie Castlen for judge-executive. Castlen has been a successful small business owner for over 30 years. He is a proven fiscal and social conservative who has lowered property taxes, lowered insurance taxes and reduced debt back to around $10 million. Castlen voted yes to building the state-of-the-art airport fire station, yes to a new digital emergency radio system, and yes to bringing high-speed internet to Daviess County.
Castlen does not say yes to everything like his opponent. Charlie only supports good ideas that move the county forward.
M-I shouldn’t have printed column criticizing Proud Boys’ actions
An opinion by Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty appeared in the paper Tuesday, Oct. 18. At first, I thought it was a joke, but sadly it wasn’t. She complained about going to a park and a group of Proud Boys was there protesting a drag queen reading stories to children.
I’m upset that parents would actually take their children to hear a drag queen read to their kids.
I don’t know what the Messenger-Inquirer’s agenda is for placing this in the paper, but I don’t think it fits with this community’s conservative values.
I guess I’m a dinosaur, or America has turned ass-backward.
Don’t force seniors into partnership with YMCA
Why would local governments tell the seniors that they either move in with the YMCA or else? In other words, you do what we say or you don’t get any funds period.
From what I hear and see, the majority of seniors are against this move. Many of them have raised their children and some have even raised their own grandchildren.
Local leaders say that seniors and the YMCA will each have their own separate space. These leaders are, in my opinion, a bit naive.
Guthrie wrong about Inflation Reduction Act
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie recently slammed the Inflation Reduction Act as “supercharging” the IRS’ auditing powers and “increasing taxes on Americans making under $400,000,” both of which are untrue.
Millionaires and billionaires (Guthrie is a millionaire) have been cheating on taxes for years by filing voluminous and complicated tax returns which prevent inexperienced federal tax auditors from auditing the tax returns. The Act provides funds to hire and train hundreds of auditors to audit the returns of the wealthy and big businesses, which will add billions to America’s treasury.
Even though Guthrie claimed that the Act “increases taxes on Americans making under $400,000” that is, in fact, untrue. No small business or family making less than $400,000 will pay a penny more in taxes.
The Act also mandates a 15% minimum tax on corporations, provides a $35-a-month cap on the price of insulin, allows Medicare to negotiate prices for high-cost drugs, and provides tax credits for small business owners to support energy-efficient improvements.
Maybe Republican Congressman Guthrie will want to explain his negative and untrue comments.
