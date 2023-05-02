We need to better prepare for natural disasters
In 2021, tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky causing mass destruction and carnage. Homes and businesses were left in ruin, and families scrambled to find food and shelter. In total, 57 people lost their lives, more than 500 were injured, and over 30,000 were affected.
While nothing could bring back those we lost, I watched as the community banded together to help each other. Folks shared what they could and neighbors opened their homes to those in need. Some of my friends and I with restaurant experience set up food tents to serve hot meals to those in need.
However, no community can rely solely on the kindness of individuals in the face of a $3 billion natural disaster. Being prepared and investing before a natural disaster strikes is what protects most livelihoods, helps more local businesses stay open, and ensures families will be able to rebuild as quickly as possible.
That is why we need a nationwide resilience strategy, guided by input from local governments, state agencies and the public.
Currently, 17 different agencies are responsible for the federal government’s resilience efforts, each agency with a different, and often overlapping, aspect of disaster preparedness. The lack of coordination and the redundant responsibilities leads to a slowed-down response, duplicated spending in some areas, and a lack of resources in others.
Although we’re still recovering from the aftermath of the 2021 tornadoes, we know the next disaster is on its way. I urge our Congressional leaders to take decisive action to streamline our resilience and preparedness for future natural disasters. The next tornado, flood or severe storm is coming; let’s make sure federal agencies are ready to respond.
Andrew Wiggins
Paducah
Local group is just spreading hate, not protecting children
The “Daviess County Citizens 4 Decency” have a decency problem. You may have been a recipient of one of their fliers about The Ghostlight Lounge, and, if you have kids at home, they might have seen them as they helped you bring in the mail, or if the unread mail was left out.
Why did DCC4D think sending out mailers with images from a 21+ venue captioned with Satanic-panic-era phrases was a good idea?
The entire flier screeches in vague, poorly-defined shibboleths about “sexual and satanic degeneracy” and claims that “once they get to [the children], there is no turning back.”
So why did they send this flier to people’s homes where there are children? How is this protecting the children? How is this decent?
It makes me wonder if their goal wasn’t to protect children at all but to use the same old tired tools to spread hate.
Claiming that 21+ venues that host events intended to celebrate the diversity of gender expression are “making access to children easier” makes no sense. Sending hate mail to people’s homes makes even less sense if your goal is “decency.”
Exposing children to hate always does harm. We should be creating a community that teaches children kindness and gives them tools to succeed. Telling them that people who are different, who don’t conform to the norms the DCC4D approves of, makes the world so much sadder and smaller.
If their goal is decency, mailing hate to people’s homes completely misses the mark.
Arkay Ussery
Owensboro
When will the blame game and conspiracy theories end?
How much more can we absorb? We’ve been through swamp drains, tower bugs, witch hunts, black helicopters, chem-trails, wind-mills, Jewish space lasers, the Comet Ping Pong Pizzeria, vaccine microchips, “staged” school shootings, Mr. Potato Head, Sesame Street, hands-on healing from prosperity theologians and more.
Have Mike Lindell’s pillows been stuffed with fraudulent ballots all along, and he’s waiting for customers to find them?
One certainty is that we’re still as insecure as a patient awaiting the daily arrival of nurse Mildred Ratched. Who or what else is there left to blame? We’ve exhausted the usual suspects like the Illuminati, the new world order, counter-culture, cancel culture, Obama, Hillary’s cell phone, Pelosi, Hunter’s laptop, the Vatican, Mitt Romney and more.
So now we rechannel our anxiety towards an enigmatically interpreted term known as “wokeism.” After this “term” loses its en vogue luster, we’ll find something else to soothe our insatiable thirst for blame and ridicule. It’s just how we are — never happy unless we’re fussing about something.
I have only one concern throughout all of this. Has George Soros — the one “go-to” scapegoat after all else fails — died? I’m still thoroughly impressed with all that has been attributed to him and thoroughly convinced he possesses the capability of “teleportation” considering the timelines of what he’s been held responsible for. Not bad for a 92-year-old.
Robin Roberts
Owensboro
Christians shouldn’t have to see their tax dollars spent on drag shows
I’m certain that if the RiverPark Center were using its partially tax-supported facility to host a monthly preacher and prayer meeting the newspaper would be full of letters screaming about separation of church and state.
What those people fail to recognize is that Christians’ tax money being spent on drag shows is just as wrong, just as offensive.
I’m a Christian and I try my best every day to reflect that in how I live my life and how I treat people. I don’t hate anyone and certainly not anyone in the LGBTQ community. I think everyone should live their lives as they see fit; that’s why God gave man free will.
But that doesn’t mean I have to agree with it, just as I don’t expect everyone to agree with me. It’s a matter of respect.
The issue boils down to how should tax money be spent, and, respectfully, if you’re going to support monthly drag shows, then Christian programming needs to be equally represented, or the shows should be held somewhere else.
Carolyn Williamson
Utica
