Donating blood to WKRBC is critical
Did you know that the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center, located here in Owensboro, is the sole supplier of blood products to six western Kentucky hospitals and three air ambulances?
That means if you or a loved one are in the hospital for any reason and need blood it comes from right here in the community and nowhere else. It means that if you donate blood, it stays right here. Can you imagine if you or a loved one were in a crash and were rushed to the hospital and needed blood and there wasn’t any? That is why donating blood to the WKRBC is so important.
Did you know if you donate blood to any other place the blood is shipped off to who knows where? Now I know other organizations mean well, but their blood drives held in this same area do nothing but take away much-needed blood and ship it elsewhere. Think about it. If you were trying to raise money for your kids’ school and a school from another state was calling the same people asking them to send money for their out-of-state school, that wouldn’t sit right with me.
I would be totally fine with other blood drives being held here if our own blood center in our very own backyard wasn’t almost constantly in a critical need for it themselves.
Once again, I’m all for helping everyone, but we must take care of our own first. It just makes sense. Support local, save local.
Don’t cut down size of the dog park
The dog park at Legion Park is great with two separate, spacious areas for dogs to run — one for small dogs and one for large dogs. I take my dog daily.
I noticed that a new entrance had been built at the far end. The workers said that they would also be adding fencing that would cut the dog park in half. The park wants to keep half closed all the time to make it easier to mow. It is easy to mow now. The parkkeeper just closes one side and enters through one of the gates built for that purpose. I have never noticed any unmowed grass.
I hope this is not the park’s intention; the dogs need all the space to run. There is no need to spend money on additional fencing. It would be a waste of taxpayer money and the dogs would not enjoy the dog park as much.
Kunze would be dedicated leader for Daviess County
I am pleased that I have the opportunity to vote for Bruce Kunze for judge-xecutive for Daviess County. I have worked with Bruce on educational issues for Kentucky’s children. I saw firsthand his dedication to the youth and their educational opportunities and to the teachers who worked tirelessly for them.
I watched him as he served as a member of Owensboro Planning and Zoning to be fair and to provide economic growth. I was so pleased to see him work to bring the Farmers Market to fruition. What a wonderful asset for our community.
Bruce Kunze will be fair and open to all citizens of our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.