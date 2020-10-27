Find something you believe in and make a difference
2020 will forever be remembered as being a challenging time of the coronavirus pandemic, racial injustice, economic upheaval and an embattled presidential election.
Back on June 5, I went down to the overlook at Smothers Park for the peace and reconciliation rally. I didn’t really know what to expect. I just wanted to be there to show a little support. This was one of the first times I had gone out in public since COVID-19 had hit. Civic leaders, church leaders, law enforcement leaders and others spoke. They spoke of unity, dialogue and action to help bridge the divides in our community.
Lincoln still inspires with his words about our hearts being touched by the “better angels” of our nature. “We are not enemies but friends. We must not be enemies ... .”
Emerson still challenges us with his words, “Great men, great nations, have not been boasters or buffoons, but perceivers of the terror of life, and have manned themselves to face it.”
John F. Kennedy still dares us with his words, “One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.”
Find something you believe in, that you care about. Vote. Volunteer. There are many great opportunities to help others. Make a difference.
Bert Barker
Owensboro
Miller treats all people, cases with respect
The local elections are here! One of the most important local races is the judicial race, and it is non-partisan. So no worries about party affiliation here.
Judge Misty Miller has been serving as our district judge and has been doing a great job, even during a pandemic. Judge Miller has more than 15 years in district court, as a prosecutor and now as a judge. She also has experience with the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
She is a hard worker and a total professional. She is fair and treats everyone and every case with respect.
Make your vote count. Join us in voting to keep Judge Misty Miller!
Kathy and David Grant
Owensboro
Please remember to vote
This year, Daviess County will use six huge voting centers with eight-plus clerks at each. The six voting centers for this election are: The Hines Center, Yellow Creek Baptist, Towne Square Mall (Old Burkes Store), Owensboro Christian Church, The Owensboro Sportscenter and Bellevue Baptist Church.
You can vote at any of these six centers between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. To make your voting process as quick as possible, please do the following:
• Confirm that you are registered by visiting here: https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/vic/
• Know how you are going to vote. A sample ballot is here: http://web.sos.ky.gov/ballots/DAVIESS%202020G.pdf
• Wear a mask. No, you don’t have to. We cannot deny you the right to vote based on a mask.
• Stay 6 feet apart.
• Bring your driver’s license. Yes, you can use other non-photo forms of ID, but you might have to fill out an additional form and for that we will have to send you to the “problem” table.
• Use hand sanitizer. I’ll be touching thousands of licenses that day.
• We will give you the one ballot that you need based on your home address.
• We will give you a pen. Take it. Use it. Keep it. Again, know how you intend to vote.
• Scan your ballot. Insert it gently but firmly and make sure you see the screen with the little American flag.
Please don’t give the poll workers any grief. We aren’t doing this for the money.
Chris Holt
Utica
Miller is doing a wonderful job and should be re-elected
District Court is a busy place. District Court Judge Misty L. Miller has continued to serve the people of Daviess County through this pandemic. Judge Miller has 15 years experience in district court, first as a prosecutor and now as our current district judge.
If you ask anyone who works with her, they will tell you she is fair, hardworking and professional. And she is doing a wonderful job.
I support Judge Misty L. Miller for district judge!
Cherri Lolley
Owensboro
