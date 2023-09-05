Our community doesn’t have a drug problem; we have multiple drug problems. Most critical to us today are the use of methamphetamines and opiates, especially fentanyl.
Approximately 69% of individuals entering treatment in the Owensboro and Daviess County area are there primarily for the treatment of methamphetamine use. At the state level, this is 55%.
Secondary to the issue of meth in our community is marijuana, with a total of 64% entering for treatment of marijuana. Increasing every year is the use of opiates, and more importantly, fentanyl. Opiates use comes in at around 35% of those in treatment.
Meth and fentanyl, two drugs, made not from plants but from chemicals, are defining the new drug world and have formed an unmercifully addictive, mind-twisting, and deadly concoction.
As we navigate into the third decade of the meth epidemic, we have learned that meth is not going away, and we have now developed a twin epidemic of meth users also using opiates.
The methamphetamine we see today in our community is not the meth of old. What we currently see is no longer made with ephedrine cold medications. Individuals are not in the woods cooking meth in dangerous situations or riding around the bypass with one pot labs.
The meth today is made from a variety of legal and available chemicals in Mexico. It is illegally imported to the USA where it is often cut with other substances. This new meth has been around for about 10 years. Today’s meth is more powerful and has greater purity. It puts more people into deeper levels of mental illness and homelessness. More people are going to jail and having serious physical health issues. The price is low; however, the price can be doubled if the cut is with fentanyl.
We are entering the world of synthetic drugs. Few drugs, except for marijuana, will be grown. Growing requires land, cultivating, rain, a growing season, and workers in the field. Synthetic drugs require chemicals and a warehouse to manufacture, day and night, year-round. It makes economic sense to manufacture thousands of pills a night compared to a single harvest season of a crop.
Fentanyl is an immensely popular drug. Ninety% of drugs are laced with fentanyl. It is easy to manufacture and smuggle; it is cheap and highly addictive. It’s such an enticement that dealers don’t dare NOT to mix it in.
Users will come to dealers who puts fentanyl in their drugs. If you put fentanyl in other drugs, then you’ll create a new opiate user who will need to buy it daily. I may need to buy meth 1-2 times a week; I will need fentanyl every day and eventually 2-3 times a day.
In the drug world, an overdose is an advertisement that this drug is VERY good. Many unsuspecting users don’t even know there is fentanyl in the drug. Users need to assume every drug they buy is potentially laced with fentanyl.
Fentanyl changes everything. In 2021, there were more than 1,791 Kentuckians killed by accidental opioid overdose. According to the Office of Drug Control Policy, 1,562 of overdose deaths involve fentanyl.
While I have mentioned our top community drugs, let’s not forget that we still have plenty of cocaine, benzodiazepines, sedatives, psychedelics, hallucinogens, kratom, marijuana products, dangerous OTC preparations, drugs put in vape devices, smoked, ingested, snorted, and used intravenously, and alcohol, always alcohol.
What do we know? We know substance use is a public health crisis. Those using opiates and methamphetamine have entered treatment at twice the rate in the last 10 years. Treatment is necessary to reduce their depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and attempts, and family and societal violence. Treatment is necessary to reduce incarceration rates, it promotes employment and reduces use of social services. For every $1 spent on treatment, over $4 is returned to the community.
Communities must come together to reexamine ideas, customs and policies and become willing to innovate. Let’s find ways to gather the local talent, leverage their energy and expertise and find a way to work together.
We know we are better when we work together as a community. Community involvement is imperative to the recovering individual. You protect the community best by getting addicts into sobriety. But we still need more services.
An important factor in the recovery process is the presence and involvement of people who believe in the person’s ability to recover; who offer hope, support and encouragement; and who also suggest strategies and resources for change.
Owensboro and Daviess County, the challenge is now and it’s here. What can you as an individual or you as a member of a group do to help promote recovery? We are only as strong as our weakest individuals. Our best defense against the devastation drugs have done is to bolster community involvement.
Addiction thrives in isolation. Recovery thrives in a strong community. People can and do recover.
Dr. RonSonlyn Clark is the addiction recovery program coordinator for Boulware Mission where she oversees the clinical operations of the treatment program. She was the senior director of prevention and substance use disorder services for RiverValley Behavioral Health, working at RVBH for 22 years. She has over 34 years of experience in the field of addiction treatment.
