Renovate, preserve existing senior center
If we were on a European tour, front and center would be all the “old” beautiful buildings and cathedrals. Not only would the Europeans be proud to show off such amenities, but money is being made from the tours as well.
Here, when we think of “old,” we think it is time to tear down. It is difficult to find a building of architectural interest here anymore. What will be left to show future generations?
The senior citizens center, at 1650 West 2nd St., is a lovely old, three-level brick building with Corinthian Greek columns and tall decorative windows. It is in danger of being replaced. Aren’t we lacking foresight?
Judge- Executive Al Mattingly said that $2 million in funding already in the 2021-2022 budget would not be enough to bring the building up to code. Well, how about the combined city and county totals of $5 million already committed? If a new, no-descript building in front of the present building was erected — see Texas Gas!
It needs noting that there is a basement for storms, two elevators, plenty of room, a fairly new roof, a familiar location, and a second-floor rental income that add to the appreciated value of this property.
The consensus is, I believe, and petitions show, senior citizens want to stay where we are. We don’t want to be squeezed in the YMCA building where streets would be rerouted. Who pays? Let’s not destroy our very last treasures and fond memories of Lee School.
Ova Hookey, Norma M. Roberts, Teresa Fiorelli
