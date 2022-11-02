I have been doing a little research and am a little confused. During the four years of Trump, there were four million jobs lost. In less than two years under Biden, we have gained over six million jobs. Even discounting the four million jobs lost under Trump, that's still a gain of over two million jobs. There is, also, a lot of talk about the deficit and inflation.
Under Trump, thanks to the 2017 tax cuts for the rich, the deficit jumped by over $3 trillion, that's trillion with a "t", in four years. Now Republicans are complaining about the deficit. For years, they have wanted to cut Social Security, but didn't say it too loud because of senior voters. Most seniors, because they don't investigate such things, will still vote Republican.
