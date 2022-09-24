Residents deserve answers from RWRA

Over the past few weeks there have been several articles concerning the need for drastic rate increases by the RWRA rate board. The lengthy list of reasons includes, but is not limited to, aging and outdated systems which are inefficient maintenance hogs subject to frequent blips due to load variations by local industries and, most critically, in violation of industry standards and government regulations. That is a long list.

