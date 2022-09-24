Residents deserve answers from RWRA
Over the past few weeks there have been several articles concerning the need for drastic rate increases by the RWRA rate board. The lengthy list of reasons includes, but is not limited to, aging and outdated systems which are inefficient maintenance hogs subject to frequent blips due to load variations by local industries and, most critically, in violation of industry standards and government regulations. That is a long list.
The enormously large and sudden rate increases, which the users will be required to pay, mean that “We The People” should be demanding answers from RWRA and our elected officials.
How and why did this situation evolve? This scenario was no sudden revelation; it has obviously been developing for years.
Why on Earth was there no continuing long-range plan to update the infrastructure over time, as needed, rather than kick the can down the road and then be in panic mode? Isn’t that basic operations 101 for all industrial plants?
Who should be held accountable? Under whose watch did this evolve? We are paying the salaries of these decision-makers and deserve answers. Are they appointed? Elected? Are they long-term “tenured” public employees with union contracts or job tenure in lieu of performance benchmarks? Who was responsible for overseeing this debacle and how was it allowed to happen?
Since the citizens of Owensboro will be footing the bill for this catastrophe, we deserve answers.
