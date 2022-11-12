“What happened to yer big red wave?” Albino Alice the Barber asked Possum at Axe’s True Blue American Cafe & Barber Shoppe. “Thought it was gonna swamp the Democrats. It was barely a puddle.”
“Was not,” he said. “What happened to your big blue wave? Wasn’t even a ripple.”
“Maybe it was a red, white & blue wave,” he said. “Everbody got sumpin’ they like. And nobody got everthang.”
“We kicked yer GOP legislature’s patooties on them amendments,” Alice said. “Guess folks didn’t want abortion eliminated or you all to call yerselves into session and get even more money outta the public trough.”
“Abortion is murderin’ babies,” Possum said. “And yer goin to hell fer votin’ that way.”
“You ain’t in charge of who’s goin to hell,” she said. “And me and the good Lord are fine.”
Bubba said, “Well, on the positive side, everthang went pretty smoothly around here. Nobody showed up with guns to try to intimidate folks at the polls. And everbody was friendly where I voted.”
“Yeah,” Axe said, “we got it pretty good around here.”
“Trump got handed his hiney with his hand-picked candidates,” Alice said. “How’d you like that?”
“Them lections was stole,” Possum said. “Just like in 2020.”
“Oh, here we go again,” Alice said. “Same old song, different verse.”
“Remember when lections were fun?” Axe said. “Folks would make bets like the loser gotta do sumpin’ silly. Sure was better’n all this constant carpin’ that never stops.”
“The future of our country is at stake,” Possum said. “It’s serious business.”
“It dang sure is,” Alice said. “You people want to subjugate women like on that ‘Handmaid’s Tale’. We’re fightin’ fer our freedom.”
“I need to build a wall around the barber shop,” he said. “Those two are ruinin’ folks’ appetites.”
“Dang sure ruinin’ mine,” Bubba said. “They worse than them talkin’ heads on TV. And I can turn them off.”
