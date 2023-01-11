Entering a new calendar year typically leads to people making resolutions to better themselves in the upcoming year, but it also allows us the opportunity to reflect on the past 365 days to see how far we have come and the differences we made.
As we celebrate National School Board Recognition Month in January, we are honored to recognize members of the Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools districts’ Boards of Education who have certainly made a difference in the lives of the children in our community.
These 10 individuals have stepped forward to lead and to serve our community by dedicating countless hours of time to make informed decisions that make a difference in the lives of our children today – and ensure the progress, growth and success of Owensboro/Daviess County for years to come.
School boards are elected by you, your family, your friends, your neighbors – our community. They have accepted the responsibility for our most precious resource and the key to the future: Our children and their educational opportunities.
As members of the community they serve – whose children and grandchildren attend our public schools – these individuals demonstrate visionary leadership in continuing our proud tradition of excellence by putting kids first in everything they do.
Please join us in expressing appreciation to Melissa Decker, Jeremy Edge, Leigh Doyal, Dr. Jeremy Luckett and Dr. Ashley Johnson (OPS) and Dale Stewart, Todd Anderson, Frank Riney, Dr. Tom Payne and James Morgan (DCPS).
On behalf of the students, staff and families of our districts – thank you for all that you do for our students, their families and our community.
Dr. Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent
