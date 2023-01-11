Entering a new calendar year typically leads to people making resolutions to better themselves in the upcoming year, but it also allows us the opportunity to reflect on the past 365 days to see how far we have come and the differences we made.

As we celebrate National School Board Recognition Month in January, we are honored to recognize members of the Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools districts’ Boards of Education who have certainly made a difference in the lives of the children in our community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.