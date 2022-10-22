Some 900 years ago, the English poet Geoffrey Chaucer wrote a version of “All good things must come to an end.”
He knew what he was talking about.
This weekend, after drawing hundreds of thousands of people to Reid’s Orchard on Kentucky 144 over the past 36 years, the Apple Festival will come to an end at the orchard.
Oh, it will return next year at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot.
But that will really be the beginning of a new version.
Billy and Kathy Reid said back in April that the festival, which they launched in 1986, has grown too large for them.
“We’re getting older,” Billy Reid said. “Our volunteers are getting older. And there’s so much more we want to do at the orchard.”
In recent years, crowds over the two days have been estimated at between 20,000 and 25,000.
And they come from several states.
Some former Daviess Countians plan their visits to family here around the festival.
Expect a crowd this weekend.
In 1986, the Apple Festival, which was originally to be called the Pumpkin Festival, and the International Bar-B-Q Festival were about the only festivals in the county.
There are a lot more today.
Through the years, the Apple Festival has been named a Top 10 event by the Kentucky Tourism Council and a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society.
This weekend offers perfect weather for a last visit to the festival in the orchard.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s with no rain in sight.
The aroma of barbecue, bean soup and cornbread, pork burgers and pork chops will fill the air.
And there are apple pies, apple chips, apple preserves, apple butter, apple crisps, fried apple pies, apple cinnamon muffins, green apple hard candy, apple dumplings, cold apple cider, hot spiced apple cider, caramel apples and caramel apple sundaes.
They’re anticipating 100 craft booths this year along with 20 food booths.
And carnival rides will add to the sights and sounds of the festival.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
There is no admission charge.
But three local organizations will be collecting a $5 parking fee as part of their fundraising.
Many people have grown up around the festival.
They came as children, and now they have children of their own.
This weekend is a good time to say goodbye and thanks for the memories.
