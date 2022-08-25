Sen. Rand Paul’s actions show support for Russia
All politicians rally their supporters the closer it gets to Election Day. Kentucky’s junior senator, Rand Paul, is no different. But really, how big is the pro-Russian wing of the Republican Party?
Rand Paul thinks it must be significant. Why else would Sen. Paul bend over backward to support Russia? It had to please the Kremlin when Paul got himself blacklisted by Ukraine for promoting Russian propaganda. He was even highlighted on Russian state TV.
Only weeks ago, Sen. Paul chose not to vote in favor of adding Finland and Sweden to the NATO alliance and voted against providing veterans health benefits for exposures to toxic burn pits. What message does that send our allies and veterans?
Then recently, Sen. Paul announces his desire to repeal the Espionage Act has nothing to do with Donald Trump, who is under investigation for violating it. Americans have had two Republican presidents (George W. Bush and Trump) say they trust Russian President Vladimir Putin. This recent announcement by Sen. Paul is trying to provide cover for the Capitol riot organizers and his pro-Russian wing of supporters.
I support and agree with Paul’s Democratic challenger, Charles Booker. Now is not the time to repeal the Espionage Act, and Sen. Paul is not trustworthy.
