Seniors know what they want — and it’s not a merger with the YMCA
I have read numerous articles in this publication over the past few weeks concerning the merger of the YMCA and the senior citizen center. City officials have been quoted as saying “seniors are afraid of change,” “seniors don’t know what they want”, and “seniors are in favor of the merger.”
We are not afraid of change. We simply want change that will benefit our senior cohort.
We do know what we want and that is to not merge with the YMCA, whose mission is directed to young people. Nearly every senior who uses the center is opposed. One woman circulated a petition over a three-day period and secured approximately 110 signatures against the merger.
I am opposed to the facility merger because I think it will be a multi-purpose/multi-generational facility that will not have the best interest of seniors at heart. I think everything will be geared toward the Y.
I think all of us who currently participate in programs at the senior center understand the problems and costs associated with a building as old as the current one. However, do we want a showplace for the city to brag about and a space that truly meets the needs of our senior citizens?
Numerous questions must be addressed and answered. I hope the senior citizens of Owensboro do not have to pay the price for a merger they do not want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.