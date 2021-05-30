For 50 years, I’ve had the nagging feeling that someone died in my place in Vietnam.
I was 17 in the summer of ’64 when that war exploded.
But I planned to go to college.
Surely, it would be over soon.
But the killing fields of Southeast Asia just grew more hungry.
And then, in the fall of ’69, my draft notice came.
I have never been so scared.
I am no hero. But I knew I would have to take my chances.
If I did anything to avoid the draft, I knew the guilt would be too much to bear.
Someone else would have to go in my place.
And I couldn’t do that.
Through eight weeks of basic training, I prayed that I wouldn’t have to go.
When the orders were finally posted, you didn’t have to ask who drew the infantry.
You could see it in their faces.
I was lucky.
I was headed for an Army newspaper in Texas.
Texas was safe.
But the orders for ’Nam came down every Friday.
And I lay awake every Thursday night for 20 months, afraid that my call would come.
The phone finally rang one morning.
But not for me.
It was for the guy at the desk behind me.
In the fall of ’71, I got my discharge.
Vietnam was no longer a threat.
But as the years passed, I found myself fixated on it.
I wrote so many stories about the problems of Vietnam vets that the editors finally made me stop.
So, I latched on to Charles Shelton and the POW movement.
There was a debt I owed.
And I had to try to repay it.
There was so much guilt that I hadn’t had to go.
I couldn’t watch movies about Vietnam.
Friends couldn’t understand it.
“You weren’t there,” they said.
I knew that.
But something was wrong.
Then, one day, I was reading a book about the Holocaust.
A Jewish woman who had escaped Germany before the killings began asked tearfully, “Why should I have lived when so many died?”
The next paragraph said that millions of Jews from that generation — even those in America — continued to suffer from survivor guilt.
Survivor guilt. It had a name.
In 1999, The Moving Wall — a portable half-sized version of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. — came to Moreland Park.
I wrote stories about it, interviewed survivors and stood by it every day for a few minutes.
I looked at the items left there for the men on the wall.
A Superman comic. A long-stemmed red rose. A three-cornered, folded flag. A picture of a young soldier in a golden frame. A letter in an envelope. A New Testament.
Tributes and gifts to young men, long gone but never forgotten.
And the guilt was so strong.
Finally, on the last night it was in town, I drove back to the park after most people were gone.
I walked over and stood beneath a tree where nobody could see me.
I always hated saluting.
But I gave those men the best salute I ever gave and held it for a long time.
I must have been catching a cold, because my eyes were wet and my throat was tight.
When I finally walked away, I could feel the guilt starting to slip away.
At least a little bit.
But Memorial Day always reminds me that I’m still here. And they’re not.
Freedom, they say, isn’t free.
It’s a gift paid for in blood.
It’s something to remember this Memorial Day.
Because someone did die in our place. In each and every war.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
