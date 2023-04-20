There was a time not too long ago when every American child who attended public school would stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance to "our" American flag to begin their day of learning. That is no longer the practice in many public schools in America.
My heart breaks for these children who are being robbed of one of their most valuable freedoms. The people who made the decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance haven't been held accountable -- yet!
In Washington D.C., President Biden struggles to lead our country on so many important issues. The one nearest to my heart is the almost daily deaths of our children from fentanyl that's coming across the southern border and distributed by members of the Communist Chinese Party drug cartels.
When is America going to stop the killing of our children? Enough, Mr. President. Put an end to this senseless killing today! Dead cartel members don't kill American children again! If new cartel members are recruited, kill them, too! Destroy their operations buildings. Stop their drug shipments coming from China. Cut off their money supply chain and put them out of business.
Can anyone hear the children of America, "Don't let us die!! Don't we mean something to this country? Give us a chance to live without the fear of dying because no one cares!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.