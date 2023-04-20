There was a time not too long ago when every American child who attended public school would stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance to "our" American flag to begin their day of learning. That is no longer the practice in many public schools in America. 

My heart breaks for these children who are being robbed of one of their most valuable freedoms. The people who made the decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance haven't been held accountable -- yet!

