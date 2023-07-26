It felt like a slap in the face while reading the article about the indoor sports complex in the Friday, July 14 edition of the newspaper. The day before our city fathers were quoted that they were unsure what happens next for plans to put the senior community center of Owensboro, Daviess County in a new facility now that the proposal for the for the senior center to partner with the Owensboro Family YMCA has been rejected.
Our civic leaders need to step up and support senior citizens' desire for their own facility. While I support a sports complex, I feel the city could use fewer basketball courts, pickleball courts and volleyball courts, and offer a little more space for archery and cheerleading competitions.
