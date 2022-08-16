State could lower crime by strengthening laws
The Aug. 11 article on gun theft increases follows another recent article on youth crime increasing significantly, which seems to have come about since the 2014 state legislation reduced the sentencing and penalties which could be imposed.
We hear routinely about the police being constrained in their efforts to combat this rise in crimes and how repeat offenses then became common due to the leniency. It is frustrating to citizens, victims and the police to feel that the efforts to combat crime are being thwarted by our own judiciary, yet the judges claim they are also constrained by the legislation.
The solution is apparent, but everyone needs to get behind it. The 2014 roll-back laws need to be revisited and reformed. We need to inform our elected officials here in Owensboro to introduce and support legislation in Frankfort next January to revisit some of these lenient laws that went into effect in 2014, and we are now dealing with those consequences. Without revised legislation, it seems like crime will continue to rise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.