I want to express my gratitude in living my adult life in Daviess County. To an outsider visiting our county, we look like any of the other 119 counties in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. But if you stayed long enough, you’d have to see our strong Christian culture.
Yes, we have our fair share of soreheads, but the majority of the people who live in Daviess County are Jesus-loving, God-fearing people. We bring in immigrants with open arms, care for the disabled and less fortunate, and people are just plain nice to each other.
