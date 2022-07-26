In Kentucky, we put education first. We understand how important it is that every Kentuckian has access to a quality education. Every day, we invest in education, support our teachers and fight to ensure that every student is positioned for success. It’s one of the most important investments we can make for the future of our young people.

Since day one, we have been committed to building a better Kentucky, and that starts with making sure our children have a strong educational foundation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.