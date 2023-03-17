I formed an impression of Owensboro about six decades ago when my rock and roll band played at a classic roadhouse on the edge of town. My band was The Monarchs and the place was The Merry-Go-Round. Patrick Swayze would have fit right in as the bouncer. So, that is my reference point for the citizenry of Davies County.
Fast forward to today, and I was watching an orchestra perform on KET. To my surprise, it was the Owensboro Symphony playing Oscar-winning music of the last 70 years. It was a magnificent performance from a venue that put the old Merry-Go-Round to shame. The conductor was an affable man whose glib information about each piece was very interesting. He could easily have been mistaken for a game show host.
