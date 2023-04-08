This is for all the teachers who ever wondered if they made a difference.
I wouldn’t be where I am today without two teachers who cared.
Has it really been 60 years since that April day?
Tempus, as the Latin teachers say, does fugit.
I was 16 that April and I wasn’t expecting my life to change.
But Christine Travis had other ideas.
She taught sophomore English and had for nearly 40 years.
And she wanted her students to care about writing.
We were to write a poem that night, she said, and turn it in tomorrow.
I’m sure I whined all the way home.
But I wrote something that rhymed and handed it in.
I couldn’t tell you what it said.
I can’t imagine it was any good.
But Mrs. Travis found something in it that she liked.
And she walked across the hall to Shirley Williamson’s journalism class and asked her to publish it and a couple of other poems from the class in the next issue of the school paper.
I was about to be a published poet.
Which is a lot less exciting than it sounds to a 16-year-old boy in western Kentucky.
I could write, Mrs. Travis said.
I should take journalism next fall.
I had no clue where my life was going.
I hadn’t even thought about college.
So, I might as well try this journalism thing.
Our school had no band, no football team.
But it did have a newspaper.
Because Shirley Williamson cared enough to make it happen.
She made journalism fun and exciting.
I retired last year, but I can’t stop writing.
After 60 years, I’m addicted to words.
It’s still as much fun today as it was then.
College, graduate school, the U.S. Army, a couple of weekly newspapers and 51 years here.
More than 29,000 stories at this newspaper alone.
And I still can’t wait to see what each day brings.
But the purpose of this isn’t to talk about me.
It’s to remind teachers out there in the trenches today of the lives they’re touching and the futures they’re shaping.
Even the kids in the back row who keep making wisecracks to mask their shyness.
I’ve thanked Mrs. Williamson many times for helping me get started on this road I’ve traveled.
But I never got to thank Mrs. Travis.
One night that fall, she sat up with a sick friend.
Driving home the next morning, she fell asleep behind the wheel.
Her obituary was one of the first stories I wrote for the school paper.
If it wasn’t for her, I don’t know what I would be doing today.
But it wouldn’t be writing this.
