The election process is a gift, a blessing to our nation. Thank you to all the volunteers at the polling locations who take their time to train in order to learn the process and the machines. They make all this possible.
Thank you also for the sheriff's department, police department and firefighters who keep us safe at these locations.
During the early voting days, Nov. 3-5, and on Tuesday, Nov. 8, I remind those who do not work during the day to leave the lunch hour and before 8 a.m. open to those that do work 8 am-5 pm. Be considerate of those with limited times to get out and vote. If you are retired, you can vote any time. Be respectful of those on a very tight schedule.
