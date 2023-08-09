Thankful for those who responded to a call for help
On July 31, 2023, my husband, Urban Wink, died in an accident involving his pontoon boat at Little Hurricane boat dock. It was a tragic event and our family and friends are still reeling from the shock.
As terrible as this was, it would have been a lot worse without the help of the many agencies and bystanders involved in looking for my husband.
I would like to thank his fellow boaters, who alerted the authorities and then took their own boats out to start the search and indeed were the ones who found him.
I would like to thank the agencies who responded so quickly to the call for help — the City of Owensboro Fire Deptartment, Daviess County Fire Department, Daviess Sheriff’s Office, Henderson City Fire and Rescue and Dive Team, Daviess County EMA, Sorgho Fire Deptartment and Yelvington Fire Deptartment. They are true professionals and should be commended for their dedication.
I also would like to thank the Daviess County Coroner’s Office for their handling of what was a tragic event with compassion. It should be a comfort to our community to know that, if needed, they all stand ready to respond.
