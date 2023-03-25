Sometimes, Father Time just slips up on you.
I looked something up the other day and realized that we’ve been meeting like this for 2,007 weeks.
Wow, that’s a lot of time.
For some reason, the people in charge back in the summer of 1984 decided that I should write an occasional column during the presidential race.
And they wanted things like a look inside the workings in Frankfort.
I don’t even read columns like that.
And I sure didn’t want to write one.
But I gave it my best shot.
I was just going to do it until I ran out of something to say.
But, boy, did I turn out to be long-winded.
And occasional turned out to be every week.
A fellow named Bubba dropped by to visit during the Democratic convention in ‘88.
His wife, Cissy, showed up for the Republican convention that year.
In ‘89, I discovered a place called Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe in a town named Blue Ruin.
And the next year, a lady named Albino Alice took over the hair-cutting chores there.
Those people say things that I’d never say out loud.
They’re getting old like me.
In 1993 — 30 years ago now — they decided that I should write a non-political column for the Thursday paper too.
That was more than 1,500 weeks ago.
From September 1999 until February 2010, I wrote a business column.
And in the summer of 2015, they asked me to do it again.
That’ll be a total of 1,000 weeks before long.
That sounds like a long time — and I guess it is — but it just happened one week at a time.
So, it seems like I just started.
I retired in July, but they still let me write for the Messenger-Inquirer.
And I’ll always be grateful for that.
Anyway, thanks for reading.
