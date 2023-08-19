God sent me a wake-up call two weeks ago.
That morning, I was working at my computer.
The vision in my right eye was suddenly like I had looked into the sun.
Then, I was talking to my son on the phone.
And I was having trouble remembering words.
I couldn’t figure out what was going on.
I looked up signs of a stroke and I didn’t have any.
I took my blood pressure and it was 222 over 120.
I knew that wasn’t good, so Sandy took me to the emergency room.
We spent three hours out there.
They took blood, a lot of blood, did an EKG and a chest X-ray.
And they kept taking my blood pressure.
Everything — my heart, kidneys and thyroid — was normal.
And, without any treatment, the top number on my blood pressure dropped back to 150.
So the doctor gave me a prescription for five fast-acting blood pressure pills and I came home.
It was still high the next morning, so Sandy took me to our doctor’s office for another checkup.
They gave me some new pills that are also water pills.
Which means a lot more trips to the bathroom.
Like a man my age doesn’t go enough.
And he scheduled an ultrasound on the arteries to my kidneys.
And I’m glad because the way they insert a stent into the kidney arteries doesn’t sound pleasant.
I’ve had a remarkably healthy life.
I haven’t spent a night in a hospital since February 1955 when I broke my leg.
I worked more than 50 years without a sick day.
And I haven’t been sick since I retired.
So, I never checked my blood pressure at home.
Just when I got regular checkups from my family doctor, cardiologist and urologist.
It was just a little high in May when I saw my cardiologist.
But I don’t know how long it had been sky high before I got the wakeup call.
My grandfather had one when he was 80 and was never able to speak again for the last nine years of his life.
I don’t remember his voice, just the garbled sounds he made.
And him crying when he couldn’t make anyone understand what he was trying to tell us.
I think I came pretty close to a stroke that day.
So, you’d better believe I’ll be keeping an eye on my blood pressure from now on.
It’s been better than ever for the past week.
And I’m trying to make sure it stays that way.
I’m grateful the wake-up call came in time.
