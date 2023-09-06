The Kentucky Department of Education Summer Food Program is a program located at various schools, parks, churches and other locations in our community that help feed children during summer months. This benefit is open to all children ranging from toddler to the age of 18 and provides at least one nutritious meal a day throughout the summer.
We believe this is a tremendous benefit for the children, parents, grandparents and community, and we hope to see it continue well into the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.