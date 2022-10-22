The recent article about Modern Welding was interesting and appropriate. I learned more about it from the article.
This company has been a fixture in our community for many years. Moreover, it has been involved in the community as well. When I played Eastern Little League baseball, Modern Welding sponsored our team, the Giants.
