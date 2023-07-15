The Executive Inn Rivermont has been gone so long that it completely slipped my mind that last month was the 15th anniversary of the day western Kentucky’s largest hotel closed.
Young adults today barely remember it, if they do at all.
But it was a tragic day for those of us who were here at the time.
After months of legal wrangling over their debts, the owners abruptly closed the doors.
The community was in shock.
I wrote, “They say it’s always darkest just before dawn. All I can say is hurry up, dawn. I’m getting tired of the dark.”
All we knew at the time was that Owensboro had lost its convention business and all the celebrities who appeared in the Showroom Lounge almost every week.
The Executive Inn, in its day, was a major part of Owensboro’s pride.
For those of us who watched it rising on the riverfront in 1976 and 1977 and were there when it opened with a big party featuring country singer Charlie Rich near the peak of his career, the closing was more than a little sad.
Owensboro was a city on the move in the late 1970s.
Bob Green, a Vincennes, Indiana, coal baron and developer, dared to dream big in 1975 when he announced plans for a convention center and (eventually 650-room) hotel on the site of a dilapidated county garage on the downtown riverfront.
“In Owensboro?” we scoffed.
But he did.
If you weren’t here then, you can’t imagine the pride.
And when the Big E opened in the fall of 1977, we just stood and gawked.
You stood a little taller and walked a little prouder when you took company to see it.
“You walk in the Executive Inn, and you feel bigger,” David Adkisson, then-executive director of the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce, said in 1979. “We suddenly realized that we were a host city, that we no longer knew everybody in town.”
They say that George Harrison of the Beatles stopped there for a couple of days once for peace and quiet on a cross-country trip.
Dan Quayle spent a night on the vice presidential campaign trail.
Former President Bill Clinton spent a night there.
And the first President George Bush walked through the hotel to board the old Executive Queen, Green’s 350-passenger cruise ship, to ride to English Park for a rally during his 1988 presidential campaign.
Tammy Wynette slipped up from Nashville once to sit and watch Conway Twitty sing.
And who can forget the night a shaken Dolly Parton fled the hotel in a state police car after receiving a mysterious phone call?
Green never achieved his biggest dream — bringing Frank Sinatra to his Showroom Lounge, which is the platform for the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the convention center.
But he brought in the likes of Wayne Newton, Red Skelton, Johnny Cash, The Oak Ridge Boys, Tom Jones, the Smothers Brothers and a whole lot more.
Owensboro’s grandest hotel had been living on borrowed time since Green’s death in 1991, some say.
It was really too big for the community.
And it was deteriorating.
John Bays, a Joliet, Illinois, businessman, made it shine again in the years he owned it — 1999 to 2005.
But now, with its glory days in the past, it was 2008 and nobody wanted to buy the Big E and bring it up to date.
So finally, the city bought the property for $5 million.
And on Nov. 8, 2009, a series of explosions brought the once-grand hotel crashing down.
The Executive Inn was a lot more than a hotel to Owensboro.
It was a symbol of a city on the move.
But where it once stood, the Owensboro Convention Center, Hampton Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn stand today, part of a major downtown revitalization.
Downtown is moving west with Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and Big Rivers Electric Corp. offices across the street and a new Home2 Suites and an apartment complex going up directly south of the convention center.
Anybody but a real die-hard would have to admit that downtown is much better today than it was 15 years ago.
Time has moved on, and a new downtown is growing up around where the Big E once stood.
Owensboro is again a city on the move.
And the Big E is just a good memory.
