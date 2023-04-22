I’m reading Carl Bernstein’s autobiography, “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom.”
If the name’s not familiar, think Woodward and Bernstein, the Washington Post reporters who toppled Richard Nixon’s presidency.
Anyway, he writes about getting to help cover a John F. Kennedy rally for the Washington Star in 1960 when he was 16.
It reminded me of Oct. 2, 1964, when I was 17 and got to cover an appearance by Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater for my high school newspaper.
He was on a whistlestop tour of Illinois.
And he was scheduled to speak at Schultz Field, the high school football field, in Cairo, Illinois.
It was five miles from our house in Wickliffe, and it was scheduled to start between 8 and 9 a.m.
So, I grabbed my press pass from the Advance-Yeoman, the weekly newspaper that printed the Ballard Beacon, my high school paper, and headed to Cairo.
The amazing thing was that Kennedy had been assassinated in Dallas just 11 months earlier.
Looking back, I wonder why there wasn’t more security for Goldwater that day.
But I got there early, found a parking spot for my father’s car and walked up to the gate with my press pass.
Now, since then I’ve covered appearances by Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Joe Biden, along with several politicians who, like Goldwater, didn’t make it to the White House.
And security was always very tight.
Reporters were fenced in far from the stage.
But 1964 was more relaxed.
There were a few hundred people on the football field that long ago day.
They all sat in folding chairs.
But I casually strolled up near the stage and nobody said a word.
Full disclosure: I always liked Goldwater and would have voted for him that year if I hadn’t been too young to vote.
He seemed to be as honest as a politician could be.
Goldwater called President Lyndon Johnson “Lyndon-come-lately,” which I thought was funny — even if it didn’t make a lot of sense since Johnson had been in Washington since 1937.
I don’t remember what I wrote that day.
Or anything else of what Goldwater said.
But for a 17-year-old kid, the feeling of being there that day and seeing a candidate for president was somewhat intoxicating.
And I hoped I could do it again some day.
Goldwater lost in a landslide that year, carrying only six states — Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.
But that crisp October morning nearly 60 years ago is embedded in my memory forever.
