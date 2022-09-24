Hate is such a powerful emotion.
It can destroy the hater.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Hate is such a powerful emotion.
It can destroy the hater.
I was watching a video on YouTube the other day about Cairo, Illinois.
I was born in Cairo, because it had the closest hospital to Wickliffe in 1947 when roads weren’t good and neither was my father’s car.
Cairo was six miles away. Paducah was 30.
I have a lot of good memories of the town.
Back then, Cairo had nearly 7,000 people and its commercial district was hopping.
The Gem Theatre on Eighth Street was where we went to the movies.
The Hamburger Wagon, with its delicious greasy hamburgers, was at the end of the block.
Santa Claus set up shop there in December.
Over on Commercial, we always had to go into S.H. Kress and Woolworth’s before we went home.
We always got a bag of candy to eat on the way home.
And Shemwell’s BBQ had the best barbecue I had ever tasted.
I covered my first political campaign at the high school football field there in 1964 when Barry Goldwater came to speak.
Those are the good memories.
But I discovered racism there too.
in the Gem Theatre, whites sat downstairs and Blacks sat in the balcony.
There was a sign at the Cairo swimming pool that said “Whites Only.”
And I couldn’t enjoy the pool for thinking about the Black kids who couldn’t come in to escape the stifling summer heat.
At 15, I watched firemen turn the hoses on protestors who wanted to eat in a “whites only” restaurant and I saw the policemen club them.
There was hate there.
And it eventually killed Cairo.
They closed the pool rather than allow Black kids in.
The Gem Theatre closed in 1978.
St. Mary’s Hospital, where I was born and spent a night in 1955 with a broken leg, closed in 1986.
The video I was watching about Cairo today showed vacant lot after vacant lot where the grand old stores were 60 years ago.
And then there were crumbling buildings barely standing and others that vegetation had swallowed.
In 1870, Cairo had 6,267 people.
Owensboro had 3,437.
By 1920, Cairo had grown to 15,203.
Today, the U.S. Census Bureau says there are 1,503 and 66% are Black.
No, it wasn’t entirely hate that killed Cairo.
There were other factors too.
But I’m convinced that if Blacks and whites had worked together 60 years ago, Cairo would still be nice place to live today.
And I’m glad Owensboro didn’t go down that path.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
In summer 2020, The New York Times coordinated a nationwide project to document the lives of Americans out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study involved collaborating with 11 other local newsrooms around the U.S. The Messenger-Inquirer was the only newspaper from Kentucky in the collaboration. The resulting collection of stories was published Oct. 23, 2020, in the New York Times print edition and at nytimes.com/outofwork. The following list is the Messenger-Inquirer's local unemployment coverage from that time period; read more by clicking the "New York Times Project" header. Click on "Out Of Work In America" to go to the full
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.