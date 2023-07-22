I first had this idea in 1989 after a trip to St. Louis.
That was 34 years ago, so I thought I’d try again.
We really need a new name for downtown to make it sound exciting.
In 1816, what’s now downtown was supposed to be a city called ‘’Rossborough.”
It would have encompassed 24 square blocks from what’s now J.R. Miller Boulevard to Walnut Street, the Ohio River to Fourth Street.
The General Assembly, however, rejected the name and christened the settlement ‘’Owensborough,’’ to honor Col. Abraham Owen, a legislator killed in the War of 1812.
Owen never saw this part of Kentucky.
But the folks in Frankfort knew better than we did.
Anyway, we could easily recreate Rossborough or Rossboro for short — maybe even “Olde Rossborough” — using its original boundaries.
We could make it something on a smaller scale of New Orleans’ French Quarter or St. Louis’ Laclede’s Landing.
It could spur interest in local history and preservation of historic buildings.
One problem we have with downtown today is that nobody knows exactly where it starts and stops.
With Rossboro, there would be no doubt.
We could even sprinkle in some French and Spanish words here and there.
After all, the first European explorers in the region were Spanish, followed by the French.
Tourists like French and Spanish words.
And they like to explore.
We could put together an online link to juicy tidbits about the Rossboro section and other neighborhoods so tourists can take self-guided walking tours.
Owensboro neighborhoods once had all sorts of interesting names.
They can easily be revived.
There’s Tincup Alley, Baptist Town, Snow Hill, Dublin, Stringtown, Herwood, Strawberry Ridge, Wildcat Hill, Elsmere Highlands, Huntersville, Big Sandy, Chitlin’ Ranch, Smoky Row and Mechanicsville.
They all have histories worth exploring.
And when people come out, businesses will follow.
Owensboro’s future could be full of possibilities from its past.
I really don’t expect this idea to go anywhere.
