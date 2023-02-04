It wasn’t all that long ago that people were complaining that there was nothing to do in Owensboro.
That wasn’t exactly true.
But there’s getting to be a whole lot more to do these days.
Well, not in the middle of winter.
But when the weather is nicer.
This week, the new Owensboro Food & Beverage Coalition announced plans to create a monthly food competition among restaurants.
The first — the Mac & Cheese Throwdown — starts Sunday and runs through Feb. 11.
Then, there’s Burger Week, March 3-11; milkshake and donut week, April 16-22; barbecue and bourbon week, May 7-13; fried chicken, sweet tea and lemonade week, June 11-17; farm to table and drink local week, July 16-22; taco and margarita week, Aug. 13-19; beef/steak and Old Fashioned Week, Sept. 17-23; coffee and chocolate week, Oct. 22-28; suds n spuds (spotlighting nonprofits), Nov. 12-18; and hot chocolate and sweets week in December.
Folks around here love to eat, so that’s something to look forward to.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum has created The Great American Bluegrass Jam for March 17-19.
The International Bar-B-Que Festival is becoming BBQ & Barrels with a new bourbon element on May 12-13.
Hundreds of Jeep enthusiasts from several states are expected to be in town May 19-20 for the city’s first Owensboro Jeeps and Jamz Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The new Bluegrass Legends Experience is coming to Moreland Park on Aug. 19-20 with 1,000 or more cars, music, a large food truck rally and a beer garden.
GeoWoodstock XIX, the world’s largest geocaching festival, is coming for Memorial Day week.
And they’re expecting thousands of people from around he world.
And ROMP’s 20th anniversary is expected to bring thousands of people to town in June.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to return for the Owensboro Air Show on Sept. 15-17.
Robert Nealan, who performs as Barrels da Clown, says the new BlueGrass Clown Olympics could bring up to 300 clowns from across the United States, Canada and Mexico to town during the second week of October.
There’s a lot going on this year.
