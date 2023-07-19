This Supreme Court is not unbiased, despite what McConnell says
Reading any of Mitch McConnell’s columns is always entertaining, and his column July 12 was a good one. He tried to convince us that the current Supreme Court is unbiased and adheres to the Constitution in its rulings.
With new information coming in daily about how the justices conduct their private lives, how can anyone reasonably assume they are unbiased? And if they are not unbiased, how can they portray themselves as independent?
None of the current justices can hold a candle to past justices when it comes to being unbiased and nonpolitical. The past justices would be ashamed of the way they are conducting themselves, both professionally and privately.
Politics may not appear straightforward in some of these decisions, but it sure does in deciding who to select and when to bring them up for a vote. McConnell said one thing when Obama nominated a replacement judge, and then completely reversed his opinion during the Trump presidency. That shows the justices what ethics they can practice.
And why is being a member of the Federalist Society a requirement when Republicans nominate someone to the court? Doesn’t sound like an unpredictable ideology to me.
If McConnell wants to see an unpredictable court, I suggest looking at the Warren and Burger courts. Eisenhower and Nixon didn’t get what they thought they’d get.
Mitch McConnell has worked long and hard to get this court, and regardless of some outcomes, it’s the one he wants.
