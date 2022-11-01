I would like to ask for your vote to elect Angela Thompson as Daviess County Family Court judge, Div. 4. I have worked with Angela many years over her career and have found her to be very knowledgeable of the law and have an excellent work ethic.
I was employed at the commissioner’s office while she served as domestic relations commissioner. During those years, I had the opportunity to observe her conducting many divorce, custody and child support hearings. The hearings before her were always conducted in an orderly fashion and with respect for the attorneys and all parties involved.
