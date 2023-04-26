It's time for Rich Jorn to go! I don't use those words lightly. It's difficult to call for any person to be out of a job, but it has become crystal clear that Rich Jorn is not a good fit for our community. His values are not our values and his desire to change our values is not appreciated.
For him to dismiss the views of the church, civic and political leaders as "a small group of non-like minded" people, was insulting, but when he publicly called a significant portion of our community "liars," he made it clear that he has no respect for the people he works for.
