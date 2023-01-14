Time to declare war on drug cartels
Our county has been under attack for many years, decades, by the illegal cartels from the Mexican border. These cartels send enough fentanyl into America to kill every American every week.
Thousands of our young children and youth have already been killed by this powerful and killer drug. How many more will die before we end this nightmare?
It’s bad enough the thousands of lives that are destroyed by these cartels who rape, shoot, starve and otherwise sexually abuse men, women, little boys and girls on their way to a new life in America.
So how do we deal with the cartels? We recognize this equals a war attack on our country and treat it accordingly. We declare war on the cartels, offer them a chance to cease operating immediately and surrender to our American military immediately. If not, the cartels will be eliminated or silenced, and replacements not allowed to take their place.
If you love America, and I believe you truly do, and if you hate evil exceedingly as much, stand together for America and help us get rid of the evil that has come upon our country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.