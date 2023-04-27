Christian nationalists primarily focus on internal politics such as passing laws that reflect their view of Christianity and its role in political and social life. Replace the word Christian with Muslim and you have the Taliban; they are both one and the same.

Seven years ago, I belonged to a church that I actually helped to establish in Owensboro. That church is now gone, perhaps because of their Christian nationalist beliefs. When I refused to go along with their Christian nationalism beliefs, most of my Christian friends -- not all -- dropped me like a hot rock.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.