Christian nationalists primarily focus on internal politics such as passing laws that reflect their view of Christianity and its role in political and social life. Replace the word Christian with Muslim and you have the Taliban; they are both one and the same.
Seven years ago, I belonged to a church that I actually helped to establish in Owensboro. That church is now gone, perhaps because of their Christian nationalist beliefs. When I refused to go along with their Christian nationalism beliefs, most of my Christian friends -- not all -- dropped me like a hot rock.
I would not replace Jesus Christ with someone who bragged about sexually molesting women and cheated on all of his three wives.
As anyone who lived in Owensboro in the 90s knows, the biggest sin of all was running a casino. In the 90s, all I heard was morals matter in the White House. Why do morals no longer matter?
Now that I know that the problem was them and not me, with God's help, I can heal. Because I have seen miracles in my life, I know that God is still the great healer, but that's a story for another day.
I have allowed people who preferred to worship Donald Trump more than Jesus Christ take away seven years of my life. The healing process begins now.
