I am disappointed in the vendors found at Friday After 5. There were no less than seven vendors that sold alcoholic beverages Friday, June 23. The easy access to alcoholic beverages is sending the wrong message to attendees of Friday After 5. If this practice continues, it will cheapen the event.
