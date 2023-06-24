Recently, there have been articles in the Messenger-Inquirer about the heavy traffic in the York Park area due to pickleball and also discussion about a new location for pickleball courts — possibly Ben Hawes Park.
Perhaps the city/county could consider working on pickleball courts at the Towne Square Mall location.
