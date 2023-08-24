I am a senior citizen. I do not belong to the senior citizens center, but I have to admit that the way Owensboro treats seniors is appalling.
Somehow Owensboro continues to come up with funding for tourists and athletes, but seniors are not worthy of any funding. The way I understand it, the center is in a dilapidated former school. The YMCA was a "cheap" out for Owensboro and a loss for seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.