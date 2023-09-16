Right to bear arms has never been more important
I would like to respond to a Readers Write letter published Sept. 6, 2023, titled “Why So Many Guns?” Ms. Hookey believes that hunting is a thing of the past.
While it is true that most meat in Kentucky is bought in grocery stores and meat markets, the Kentucky Department of Wildlife reported 145,000 deer killed in our state in 2022. Most of this deer meat feeds low- to medium-income families in our state.
After checking with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, they report that in the year 2021, there were 15,202,669 paid hunting licenses sold, with that number projected to be over 16 million in 2022.
The more important point is that the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was not about hunting at all. It was about protection. Most guns purchased today are for protection. I believe it is the Second Amendment that keeps us a free nation. Our constitutional right to bear arms has never been more important than it is today.
Trump draws the gullible into his circus tent
Donald Trump is indisputably the P.T. Barnum of modern American politics, a consummate showman who made a circus out of the United States presidential election and became the first clown to be elected to the high office.
With each new criminal indictment, Trump elicits more contributions from his loyal supporters, many of whom are hard-working, middle-class Americans who earn less in a year than Trump pays for having his hair sculpted, but pay much more in taxes than their unscrupulous hero.
Trump’s attempted “Stolen Election Hoax” is his Cardiff Giant, drawing thousands of gullible supporters into his virtual circus tent. As the quote attributed to P.T. Barnum states, “There’s a sucker born every minute.”
