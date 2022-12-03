Within days of former President Donald Trump's announcement that he intended to run for office again in 2024, I received a telephone call from a pollster who wanted to know, "Can Mr. Trump count on your vote?"
"Certainly," I replied. "He may count on my vote for whoever is running against him."
The news media seemed surprised when Trump won the 2016 election, but when the election is turned into a circus, we shouldn't be surprised when a clown is elected, a horrific clown on the order of Pennywise.
But frankly, the selection of a leader for our nation should not be reduced to a television game show, and watching the musical "Hamilton" is no substitute for a course in civics and actually reading the Constitution.
In seeking to overturn the 2020 election by various nefarious means, Donald Trump clearly violated his oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States. In doing so, he should be held ineligible to hold any public office under Section 3 of Amendment XIV of the Constitution.
We should strive to elect a president who has demonstrated moral integrity, sound judgment and inspiring leadership - attributes that Mr. Trump is sorely lacking.
