Trump trials aren’t a show; they are our defense
Four pending trials are more than a means, they’re ends. They aren’t the sideshow, but the core of a campaign. They’ve become an essential fundraising tool, a stage for inciting a base into a constant state of frenzy, and an instrument for media-dominating center-of-attention status.
The trials are the message, a drama around which the unjustly accused victim role is played and whose rights are quashed. The martyr bleeds for an oppressed autocratic base. The sociopath is the persecuted saint. The criminal is the angel. The liar is the enlightened. If the base lapses in faith, they’re more than mere doubters or skeptics, but betrayers and traitors.
The trials are the testament of a base’s faith. Rejecting truth shows purity of heart. Seduction by fact must be resisted. Critical thinking is cast out as sin. Persuasion is the ultimate test of followers’ strength of conviction.
The base isn’t a prisoner of the sociopathic rage. It doesn’t reject it, regret it, nor apologize. It mirrors, mimics and rejoices in it. It’s the self-gratification for passing through the ordeal of belief. His rage is their reward, their cheap derived defiance of everything from a “deep state” to a “Barbie” movie. They now target judges, prosecutors, special counsel, jurors and their families.
The litigation is an engine for the sociopath’s Oval Office reinstatement. The celebrity is transformed into a passion play victimization. The problem? The trials aren’t shows. Other than the Constitution, our justice system is a defense against threats to our democracy-operated republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.