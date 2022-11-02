U.S. leadership lacking in many key areas
Are any of the following election tampering, voter bribery or just politics? The meanings of words are in people, not in the dictionary.
To ease fuel costs, oil was distributed from strategic reserves with another release planned prior to the midterm elections. U.S. leadership prohibits domestic oil companies from drilling while warning executives to stop “gouging” at the pumps. If distributed reserves haven’t been replaced, is U.S. national security in jeopardy? Where’s leadership?
Student loan forgiveness may “buy” votes. Working Americans will finance the shortfall. American household spending, savings and incomes have decreased by $9 trillion due to new inflation, stock market failure and uncontrolled government overspending. Where’s leadership?
Malicious wedges divide pro-choice and pro-life factions preventing meaningful, conciliatory dialog. Yet artificial birth control, the lesser of two evils, could help prevent abortion. Leadership condones the wholesale slaughter of unborn citizens to preserve reproductive rights and America continues breeding itself out of existence. Where’s leadership?
Military equipment and weapon systems were abandoned in Afghanistan and billions were wasted. More is sent to Ukraine and billions are spent. Have strategic inventories been replaced? Is U.S. security at risk? Where’s leadership?
Immigration programs and border security are disgraceful. Where’s leadership?
U.S. leadership wants to walk both sides of a one-way street. Is the U.S. political leadership really the Midas Touch in reverse?
All must decide individually because the meanings of words really reside in people, not in the dictionary.
John A. Cosco
Philpot
Paul’s vote shows he isn’t serious about school safety
The Messenger-Inquirer ran two stories in the Oct. 27 edition touting federal dollars coming into the region to (1) rehabilitate a key railroad bridge over the Green River between Ohio and Muhlenberg counties and (2) promote school safety and mental health.
The bridge work will be funded via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the school safety/mental health actions paid for by the Safer Communities Act.
Both pieces of bipartisan legislation passed Congress by wide margins, but guess who voted “no” on both acts? Hint: His initials are RP and he lives in Bowling Green.
By voting no on the bridge construction, Rand Paul turned his back on support that is vital to energizing the region’s economy and protecting national security.
His no vote on school safety/mental health was equally short-sighted and runs counter to the professional opinion by two national law enforcement organizations who supported the act.
The school safety legislation was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Sheriffs’ Association. This particular negative vote makes Paul’s recent TV advertisements about curbing crime and violence ring hollow as nothing more than shallow political theater.
When given the real opportunity to provide protection for our children in school, he voted no.
Let’s be candid. Kentucky needs a senator who will be a servant of the people, not one who holds immature grudges over non-issues, ducks debates because he has no substantial record to defend, and reneges on his pledge to only serve two terms.
Ed Cupp
Owensboro
Democrats have lost their marbles
At St. Lawrence Grade School, we would play marbles during recess. So, I learned at an early age that you didn’t want to lose your marbles. Apparently, the Democrats never played the game, so that is why they keep losing their marbles. Look at their policies and statements over the past year.
President Biden said in August that there is no inflation when it is actually running over 8%. The government pays for his food, housing and fuel, so he has no inflation.
Vice President Harris and DHS Secretary Mayorkas have said the border is secure and closed. With 2.1 million entering this country this year and with an increase in fentanyl, the border is not closed and secure.
Democrats say their policies of defunding the police and no cash bail will reduce crime. Then how come crime is up in these Democratic cities and people no longer feel safe?
Gov. Newsom stated that by the year 2035, no new gas cars will be sold in California. A week later he was asking residents not to charge their EVs and to turn up their thermostats because the power grid could not handle the demand.
Forty-nine Democratic senators voted to abort a baby a day before birth. If you don’t think this is murder, then maybe you have lost your marbles and your moral compass. Vote yes for Right to Life Amendment #2.
If you think these Democrats have not lost their marbles, maybe you should look for your marbles before you vote.
Larry O’Bryan
Philpot
Kunze is the type of leader we need to move community forward
I write to you for a few reasons. First and foremost, I encourage you to vote in the upcoming election.
Secondly, I encourage you to vote open-mindedly, educate yourself on each candidate, and vote for the person and not for the political party.
Lastly, I encourage you to vote for progress, which is why I’m asking you to vote for Bruce Kunze for Daviess County judge-executive.
Bruce is in this race for the right reasons and has plans to move our community forward, which we so desperately need. As a previous county commissioner, educator and farmer, Bruce has an understanding of the needs of our community from multiple perspectives and is more than qualified to hold an office so critical to our local government.
Bruce’s servant leadership throughout multiple organizations in our area makes him a thoughtful decision-maker, knowing how to put the needs of people, as well as putting the community’s best interests, first.
I was fortunate enough to be born and raised in Owensboro, but for nearly a decade I was also able to see our community from an outsider’s perspective before moving back two years ago and seeing it again with fresh eyes. I learned quickly the need for change within our community to be able to continue to grow and most importantly, thrive.
This starts with our elected officials. I urge you to vote for our future and for the candidate who will make Daviess County a better place to live, and that’s Bruce Kunze.
Somer Weaver
Owensboro
Republicans want seniors to pay for tax cuts for the rich
I have been doing a little research and am a little confused. During the four years of Trump, there were four million jobs lost. In less than two years under Biden, we have gained over six million jobs. Even discounting the four million jobs lost under Trump, that’s still a gain of over two million jobs. There is, also, a lot of talk about the deficit and inflation.
Under Trump, thanks to the 2017 tax cuts for the rich, the deficit jumped by over $3 trillion, that’s trillion with a “t”, in four years. Now Republicans are complaining about the deficit. For years, they have wanted to cut Social Security, but didn’t say it too loud because of senior voters. Most seniors, because they don’t investigate such things, will still vote Republican.
Well, this year, they are declaring it out loud. Republicans have promised to cut Social Security and Medicare. I guess we don’t have enough people living under bridges, so we need to add millions of seniors. The Bush and Trump tax cuts for the rich created this mess, and now they want to fix it on the backs of seniors.
As important as this is, one thing we should not forget is that on Jan. 6, there was a coup against the United States government led by Donald Trump. When I was young, treason was punishable by death, not rewarded by another term in office. What has happened to the party of values?
Danny Baggerly
Owensboro
Wethington brings compassion, fairness, sense of duty to the bench
I have known Judge Jay Wethington for 30 years as a friend, prosecutor and Circuit Court judge. I have witnessed his compassion, fairness and sense of duty throughout both my career at the sheriff’s office and my terms at the clerk’s office. To my knowledge, he has never failed in his responsibilities or dedication to equal justice and the appropriate application of the law.
Jay Wethington will continue his steadfast service to all Daviess Countians. Vote to re-elect Judge Jay A. Wethington.
David “Oz” Osborne
Owensboro
Kunze dedicated to making Daviess County a better place for all
I would like to ask folks to vote for Bruce Kunze for judge-executive.
I have gotten to know him very well over the last 10 years, as we have served on the boards of several nonprofits together. He is very dedicated to making Daviess County a better place for all of us. He is intelligent, hard-working, forward-thinking and truly has a servant’s heart.
I strongly encourage you to vote for Bruce.
Mary Beth Hurley
Owensboro
