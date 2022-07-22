In response to the Messenger-Inquirer article "County offers Confederate statue's base to group" (July 19): Daviess Fiscal Court's offer of the Confederate monument pedestal to Kentucky United Daughters of the Confederacy is more than generous. UDC should stop stalling and accept the offer by the end of the month, as Fiscal Court specifies.
The pedestal is the part of the monument that is most specific to UDC. It includes the "Confederate Heroes" message that UDC believes in as well as the UDC logo and the name of the local UDC chapter that helped to raise funds for the monument between 1899 and 1902.
It is by no means guaranteed that UDC will succeed in its gambit to appeal and overturn Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones's unequivocal April 29 ruling recognizing Fiscal Court as the owner of the monument. Accepting the pedestal now would be a way for UDC to get something rather than nothing.
Any agreement between Fiscal Court and UDC should stipulate that the pedestal be relocated as a standalone object to the UDC.-owned Battle of Panther Creek site on Highway 431. This would be an insurance policy against another land-use-based custody battle in the future. And, in fact, it is what Fiscal Court's citizen-led monument relocation committee recommended in November 2020.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly is right that the community is ready to put this issue to bed. With its offer, Fiscal Court even is providing UDC with a pillow.
