In response to the Messenger-Inquirer article "County offers Confederate statue's base to group" (July 19): Daviess Fiscal Court's offer of the Confederate monument pedestal to Kentucky United Daughters of the Confederacy is more than generous. UDC should stop stalling and accept the offer by the end of the month, as Fiscal Court specifies.

The pedestal is the part of the monument that is most specific to UDC. It includes the "Confederate Heroes" message that UDC believes in as well as the UDC logo and the name of the local UDC chapter that helped to raise funds for the monument between 1899 and 1902.

