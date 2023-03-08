Drivers of this county, state, or for that matter, nation, when you come to a flashing yellow and flashing red light at an intersection and the signal is malfunctioning, the rule of the road is as follows: Yellow means slow down, but proceed with caution and red means stop, look all ways, then proceed with caution.
During the latest weather event, when the signals were on the blink so to say, people were treating them like a four-way stop. I understand it may seem like a polite thing to do, but it can cause a great deal of confusion and danger. If a driver knows what the signaling means, they may just go on as they should, through a yellow. This may cause an accident if the red way is expecting them to stop just because everyone else is, but those drivers are doing it incorrectly.
