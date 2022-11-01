As a retired high school educator and athletic coach, I had the privilege to work with thousands of students and athletes. During that three-decade span, there were a few that I knew were destined to do great things and make a significant difference in whatever occupation they chose. Thomas Vallandingham was one of those students.
He always had a personal mission to make a difference in the world. I cannot imagine a stronger candidate for Family Court judge in Daviess County.
I have known Thomas as a student, athlete, attorney and friend, and I can vouch for his impeccable character, enduring determination, tireless work ethic and ability to make the right decisions when it comes to matters involving families and children. He will make an excellent Daviess Family Court judge.
Thomas is running on the themes of traditional values and justice, which align with his strong conservative beliefs and values. He understands the critical impact local judges have on our community and the role the court system should play when making life-changing decisions that involve families.
He does not see this election as a career stepping stone; he sees it as an opportunity to make a lasting positive difference in our community. Those traits are what we need in our next Family Court judge.
Please join me in voting for Thomas Vallandingham for Daviess Family Court judge on Nov. 8.
