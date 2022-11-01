As a retired high school educator and athletic coach, I had the privilege to work with thousands of students and athletes. During that three-decade span, there were a few that I knew were destined to do great things and make a significant difference in whatever occupation they chose. Thomas Vallandingham was one of those students.

He always had a personal mission to make a difference in the world. I cannot imagine a stronger candidate for Family Court judge in Daviess County.

